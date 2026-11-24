SAUK RAPIDS — Douglas E. Moilanen, 81, died Friday, November 20, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.

Doug was born March 16, 1945, in Brainerd to Alfred and Eleanore (Karels) Moilanen. He married Susan Avery at St. Francis Church in Brainerd on August 26, 1967. He attended college in Brainerd and Bemidji and taught in Winnebago for two years before moving to Sauk Rapids in 1970.

Doug was a teacher and assistant principal at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School and also taught at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. After teaching, he worked as a field representative for Education Minnesota until retiring in 2003. He also coached basketball and baseball and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Doug enjoyed sports, golf and slow-pitch softball and was an avid Timberwolves and Twins fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting activities.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, of Sauk Rapids; children, Meredith (Gary) Posch of Sauk Rapids and Michael (Ann Marie) Moilanen of Rice; six grandchildren; and brother, Roger, of Brainerd.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry; and sister-in-law, Barb.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Douglas-Doug-E-Moilanen?obId=50393138