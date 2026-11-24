ST. CLOUD — Zachary “Zac” Burg, 22, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Zac was born July 18, 2004, to Jill Burg in St. Cloud. He graduated from Tech High School in 2023 and St. Cloud Technical College in 2025 with a degree in Automotive Service. He worked as a mechanic at Eich Motors, where he continued his automotive training and earned several certificates.

Zac was always willing to help family and friends and could be counted on whenever someone needed a hand. He enjoyed finding a good deal and was known for his humor and ability to make people laugh. He treasured time with family and friends and was especially attached to his dog, Lylah.

He is survived by his mother, Jill (Curt); siblings, Brandon (Mikayla), Maryssa, Matthew and Kayla; nieces, Grace and Sadie; grandparents, Gary Boeve and Carol Soyka; and his beloved dog, Lylah.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Zachary-Zac-M-Burg?obId=50392114