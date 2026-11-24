LITTLE FALLS — Kathryn Laura Scherling, 93, died Saturday, November 21, 2026, in Pierz, Minnesota.

Kathryn was born March 21, 1933, and grew up in Morrison County. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1950 and attended St. Cloud Teacher's College. She married Wayne David Scherling on August 18, 1956. They returned to Little Falls in 1964. She enjoyed baking, flower arranging, knitting, painting, reading, gardening, and crossword puzzles.

A private inurnment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley is planned.

Survivors include her sons, Thomas of Little Falls and Daniel of Colorado Springs, and sister Jane of Pillager.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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