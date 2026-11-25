Long Prairie — Karen Jeannette (Vavra) Hoelker, 78, of Long Prairie, died Monday, November 23, 2026, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Bear Head Cemetery near Pillsbury.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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