LITTLE FALLS — Joan Peterschick, 85, of Little Falls, died Friday, November 20, 2026, at Harmony House in Motley.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held Friday, December 4, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Randall.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Joan Peterschick