SAUK RAPIDS — Constance Jane Barnes, 82, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Little Falls, died Friday, November 20, 2026, at Summit Ridge Hospice in Sauk Rapids.

A celebration of Constance's life will be held Sunday, November 29, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls from 1 to 4 p.m., with a time of sharing at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Constance Jane Barnes