St. Cloud — Victoria “Vicky” Susan Groethe, 71, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Vicky was born April 18, 1955, in St. Cloud to Roger and Darlene Barrett. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and earned her teaching degree from St. Cloud State University. She taught choir and music at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School for 38 years. She also developed a piano lab that gave students throughout the district an opportunity to learn to play the piano. Music remained an important part of her life, including seasonal performances with her sisters as The Barrett Sisters.

A celebration of Vicky’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, at The Waters Church in Sartell. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, at the church.

She is survived by her husband, Craig; children, Carey Groethe and Christine Olson; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Gary Barrett, Nancy Zenner and Barbie Schoenleben.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Victoria “Vicky” S. Groethe