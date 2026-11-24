COLD SPRING — Grace A. Fischbach, 88, died Monday at her home.

Grace was born in Richmond to John and Veronica (Klehr) Gertken. She graduated from St. Boniface High School and met her husband, Omar Fischbach, at a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance in Richmond. They were married June 3, 1959, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. The couple farmed near Lake Henry for 27 years before moving to Cold Spring.

Grace worked at the VA Hospital for 15 years. She enjoyed gardening, floral arrangements, casino trips, playing cards, and cooking. Her faith and family were most important to her, especially her husband of 67 years, Omar.

She is survived by her husband, Omar; children, Eric (Lois), Jayne (Brian) Brinkman, Tammy (Nick) Koop and Terry (Nancy); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry (Theresa) Gertken, Leora Stommes and Joan (Jim) Hennen; and in-laws, Al (Clara) Fischbach, Val Fischbach and James Fischbach.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rosalia (Ray) Braegelmann and Amanda (Ervin) Stommes; brothers, Melvin (Thar) Gertken and LeRoy (Sylvia) Gertken; and infant brothers, Donald and Vernald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 27, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church narthex. Burial will be in St. Boniface Parish Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The family thanks St. Croix Hospice Care for the care provided.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/grace-fischbach/