ST. CLOUD — Barbara “Bobbie” A. Eich, 95, of St. Cloud, died Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Barbara was born September 27, 1931, in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to Fred and Fae Rohrenbach. She married Daniel Eich on August 8, 1953, in St. Cloud, and they shared 57 years of marriage. She graduated from the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing. Bobbie was a parishioner at Christ Church Newman Center and enjoyed contract bridge, gourmet cooking, sewing, hosting, and traveling. She spent winter months in Puerto Vallarta.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Zuaro of Northfield, Vermont, Linda DesJardins of Cold Spring and Susan Eich of Edina; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; godson Peter Alexander; and siblings Brian Rohrenbach and Dianne Michels.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Barbara “Bobbie” A. Eich – Daniel Funeral Home