ALBANY — Yvonne M. Bardson, 87, of Albany, died Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Yvonne was born May 5, 1939, to Louis and Margaret Schumann in Fairhaven, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and briefly attended St. Cloud State University. She worked as an administrative assistant at St. Cloud State University, in customer service for Northwest Fabric, and as a paraprofessional with Albany Area Schools. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, and baking. She was affectionately known as "Cookie Grandma."

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her son, Craig; daughter, Sheri; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister, Janice Kenning.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

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