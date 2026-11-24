SAUK RAPIDS — Jennifer B. Julius, 54, of Sauk Rapids, died peacefully Saturday, November 21, 2026, at M Health Fairview in Minneapolis.

Jennifer was born March 21, 1972, in Martinsville, Indiana, to Robert and Linda (Brown) Bunch. She married Matthew “Matt” Julius on May 21, 1993, in Martinsville. She lived in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before moving to Sauk Rapids in 2001.

Jennifer was a music teacher and homemaker who loved being home and raising her children. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and sang in the church choir. She also served as head of the Music Boosters at Sauk Rapids High School for many years. She enjoyed crafting and baking and was known as a loving and kind woman.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Matt, of Sauk Rapids; children, William (Chosila) of St. Cloud, Catherine of Minneapolis, Elizabeth of Roseville, Margaret, Lillian, Marcus and Fern, all of Sauk Rapids; mother, Linda Brown of Texas; and sister, Amanda McGriff of Argyle.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids.

Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Jennifer-B-Julius?obId=50391794