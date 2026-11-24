ST. CLOUD — James W. "Jim" Higgins, 89, of St. Cloud, died Saturday, November 21, 2026, in St. Cloud.

Jim was born February 19, 1937, in St. Cloud to Wilfred and Marie Higgins. He graduated from Cathedral High School, St. John's University, and the Army War College. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 30 years, retiring as a colonel in 1989. He owned and managed St. Cloud Granite Bowl for 40 years. He also served with the Central Minnesota Bowling Association and was inducted into the Central Minnesota Bowling Hall of Fame in 1998.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the service. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Survivors include his wife, Dannielle; son, Terry; daughter, Michelle; and two grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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