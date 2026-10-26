St. Joseph — Wilfred J. “Bill” Wasner, 88, of St. Joseph, died Saturday, October 17, 2026, at his home.

Wasner was born May 9, 1938, in St. Joseph to Anton “Tony” and Mathilda “Tillie” (Fruth) Wasner. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1956. He operated a Pure Oil station and later worked in trucking, excavating and truck salvage. He was a 50-year member of the St. Joseph Fire Department, where he served as fire chief, and a 58-year member of the St. Joseph Lions. He also helped organize the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the St. Joseph Area Historical Society.

A Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph, with burial at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery. Visitation was scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, and one hour before the service, both in Heritage Hall at the church.

He is survived by his sister, Debbie Teske; nieces and nephews; and special friend June Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Darlene MacKenzie, brother Gerald Wasner and nephew Craig MacKenzie.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Read the full obituary: Bill J. Wasner obituary