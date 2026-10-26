Big Lake — Kiara Marie Jeurissen, 18, died Friday, October 16, 2026.

Jeurissen was born February 11, 2008, to Jacob and Amanda (Baum) Jeurissen. She grew up in Big Lake and graduated from Big Lake High School in 2026. She enjoyed traveling with her family, playing hockey, riding side-by-sides, fishing, watching sunsets and creating art. She also enjoyed reading and highlighting passages in her Bible.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 26, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake. Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 25, and will continue two hours before the service Monday. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. November 17 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Amanda Jeurissen; sister, Emma Jeurissen; exchange sister, Arianna Porrone; grandparents, Kenneth and Diane Jeurissen and Julie and Todd Maresch; great-grandparents, Arnie and Verna Sharstrom; aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob Jeurissen; cousin, Mickenzy Segler; and great-grandparents, Elfreda and Harold Monnens and Rita and Leo Jeurissen.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Kiara-M-Jeurissen?obId=49909947