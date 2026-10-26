Grand Rapids — Kathleen R. “Kathy” Stone, 73, died Sunday, October 18, 2026, at her home in Grand Rapids.

Stone was born May 13, 1953, in St. Cloud to Elmer and Virginia (Klaphake) Winter. She married Robert Stone on August 21, 1976, in St. Cloud. She grew up in St. Cloud, lived in Wyoming, Minnesota, before moving to Grand Rapids in 2017, and worked as a registered nurse before retiring in 2013. She enjoyed gardening, boating, watching sunsets, bird watching and spending time with her grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. A short service will take place at 5:30 p.m.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Amanda Rotz, Kelly Allen and Jeff Stone; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Bill, Lee, John, Jim, Betty, Jeanie and Connie Winter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wayne.

Memorials are preferred to Moments Hospice Foundation.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Kathleen-Kathy-R-Stone?obId=49929418