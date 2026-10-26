Clearwater — Wayne F. Ertl, 57, of Clearwater, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Ertl was born August 3, 1969, in South St. Paul to Sylvester and Josephine (Athmann) Ertl. He grew up in Eden Valley. He worked in vehicle sales and finance before spending 19 years as vice president of indirect lending at TruStone Financial Credit Union. He enjoyed cruises with his wife, grilling, and spending time with his grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ronda; children, Rachel and Travis; grandchildren, Kolden, Kendal and a grandchild expected in April 2027; and siblings Karen, Glen, Douglas and Nancy.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Read the full obituary: Wayne F. Ertl obituary