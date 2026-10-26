St. Cloud — Steven W. Shaler, 85, of St. Cloud, died peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud after an 18-month battle with glioblastoma. Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Shaler was born February 21, 1941, in Boone, Iowa, to Wesley and Signe Shaler. He served in the U.S. Air Force and later built a career in savings and loan and financial services. He became president of First Federal Savings in Grand Rapids in 1975 and joined AgStar Financial Services in St. Cloud in 1995, retiring in 2008. He was a lifelong runner who completed 13 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, Twin Cities Marathon and Grandma's Marathon. He also enjoyed reading, 1950s music and attending the Drake Relays. Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Service details will be announced at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society and Quiet Oaks Hospice. Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wendy Shaler; daughters, Sara Shaler and Stephanie Shaler; granddaughter, Mia Russell; three sisters; nieces and nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, brother-in-law and nephew. Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Read the full obituary: Steven W. Shaler obituary