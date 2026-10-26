Avon — Delrose Symanietz, 81, of Avon, died Monday, October 19, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Symanietz was born February 9, 1945, to Peter and Alvina (Schmitz) Kraemer. She married Stanley Symanietz on April 30, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. She was active in her church for many years, serving as a church decorator for 27 years and as a member of Christian Mothers. She also helped with funeral luncheons and supported grieving families. She worked at Tani Division for 20 years sewing insulated blankets before retiring. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and making quilts with her sisters, many of which were donated to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, at the church and one hour before the service Tuesday. The rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Dan, Jeff, Mike, Cindy Stark, Greg and Tim; siblings, Roselin Jonas, Delroy Kraemer, Alice Kobylinski, Erma Klein and Marlene Bresnahan; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley; sister, Irene Woitalla; brother, Ervin Kraemer; and grandson, Joseph.

Memorials are preferred to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Delrose-Symanietz?obId=49946655