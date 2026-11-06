Little Falls — James M. Pietrowski, 87, of Little Falls, died Monday, November 2, 2026, at the Little Falls Care Center.

Pietrowski was born September 1, 1939, in Little Falls to Michael and Cecelia (Symanietz) Pietrowski. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1964. He later worked as a machinist in Minneapolis and owned and operated Jim and Doug's 10-50 Club in Corcoran and Jim's Bar in Avon. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed spending time with family.

Committal prayers with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by his sister, Cele Schlumpberger; nieces Kathy Olson, Charlene Schlumpberger, Donna (Rick) Lundgren and Diane (Mike) Drew; nephew David (Tammy) Schlumpberger; and lifelong friend, Maureen Eggert. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marge Mueller and brothers-in-law Dick Mueller and LeRoy Schlumpberger.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: James M. Pietrowski's obituary