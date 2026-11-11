SAUK RAPIDS — Terry C. Molitor, 74, of Sauk Rapids, died Friday, November 6, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Terry was born March 1, 1952, in St. Cloud to Victor and Lorraine (Bidinger) Molitor. He married Marlene Wildman on November 24, 1979, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Terry lived and farmed in Sauk Rapids his entire life. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 in St. Cloud. He was a hard worker who was proud of his farm. He was a kind, funny and social man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his wife and children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. The Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Marlene of Sauk Rapids; sons, Jeremy and Pat of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Kevin (Cindy) of Little Falls, Mark of Rice and Dale (Bev) of Milaca; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jill; sister-in-law, Dani Molitor; nephew, Cody; and nieces, Lori and Kim.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Terry-C-Molitor?obId=50112249