Memorial gathering for Willis Melford Rogness will be held from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, on Monday, November 23, 2026, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with Military Honors being performed at 2:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Willis Rogness, age 79, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield, Minnesota.

Willis was born on December 19, 1946, in McVille, North Dakota, the son of the late Willie and Bernice (Ensrud) Rogness. He was confirmed at Pekin Lutheran Church and graduated from Pekin High School. He then went to the Wahpeton School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where he earned an associate degree and was a golden glove boxer. He then attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968, serving first as a dental specialist in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, was a Reservist until 1972 and then served from 1975 to 1979 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in Fort Ord, California, and South Korea.

Willis was married to Helen Larson on July 1, 1972, in Morris, Minnesota. They had 2 children, Kristina and Bryan, and made their home in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. Willis worked as a forklift operator for Electrolux, and in his free time he enjoyed golfing, tennis, hunting, as well as watching golf, football, and music concerts. Being an avid runner, he would average 6 miles a day. He also enjoyed cooking using the skills he learned at a culinary school.

Willis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen Rogness of Saint Cloud, Minnesota; daughter, Kristina (Matt) Hofacre of Chardon, Ohio; son, Bryan (Maria Mangalino) Rogness of Maple Grove, Minnesota; 4 grandchildren and another granddaughter on the way; and sister, Carol Mertz; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Bernice Rogness; brother, LuVerne Rogness; sister, Geneva Haugen; and an infant brother.

Obituary provided by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes