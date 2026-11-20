ST. CLOUD — LeRoy “Too Tall” E. Dingmann, 70, died Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at his home.

Too Tall was born May 12, 1956, in St. Cloud to Leander and Alma (Stang) Dingmann. He worked as a truck driver for Allied, at Rudolph’s for many years, and most recently at New Flyer. He was a member of Eagles Aerie #622.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and softball. He was a quiet, friendly man with a gentle spirit who had many friends. He was also an avid Twins, Vikings, and Timberwolves fan.

He is survived by his siblings, Herb (Verdelle) of St. Cloud, Gary of Eden Prairie, Marti Galbraith of Montevideo, Vic (Renee Sauve) of Clear Lake, Curt (Dawn) of Sauk Rapids, Kevin (Laverne) of St. Cloud and Joyce (Mike Felix) of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward; and brother-in-law, John Galbraith.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Sartell. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Leroy-Too-Tall-E-Dingmann?obId=50364462