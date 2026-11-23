FOLEY — Bernadine Latterell, 69, of Foley, died Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Harmony House in Pierz.

Bernadine Stellmach was born January 15, 1957, in St. Cloud to Jerome and Margaret (Gorecki) Stellmach. She grew up in the Foley area and graduated from Foley High School. She met her future husband, Norman Latterell, in high school, and they were married July 31, 1976, in Brennyville. She worked at Verso Paper Mill for 20 years.

Bernadine enjoyed fishing, crafting, gardening, canning, snowmobiling, cooking and spending summers up north. She especially treasured time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Norman; sons, Casey (Mandi) Latterell and Nathan (Kari) Latterell; grandchildren, Tawni, Zachary, Sophia and Harper Latterell; great-grandson, Brixton Majerus; and one brother and three sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nita Stellmach.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, and from 9:30 a.m. until the service Wednesday, all at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: https://www.emblombrennyfuneral.com/obituaries/bernadine-latterell