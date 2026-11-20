FOLEY — William “Bill” Holroyd, 80, of Foley, died Monday, November 16, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Bill was born December 28, 1945, in Milaca to Clayton and Lenore (Kromschreoder) Holroyd. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1963 and served in the U.S. Army. He married Catherine Rickhoff on June 29, 1968, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oak Park. Bill worked for McGarry Brothers Construction and later for Pine Bend Paving Company for more than 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed spending time at Rassett Lake near Crosby-Ironton, collecting old-time music and making recordings. He also volunteered and donated to disabled veterans organizations.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, November 20, at First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Private family burial will take place at Mound Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy of Foley; children Clayton “Corky” (Shannon) of Sauk Rapids, Gene (Katie) of Royalton, and Blaine (Joan) of Oak Park; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with two more on the way; special family members; and sister Marjorie (Ed) Morrow of Minneapolis.

Arrangements are being handled by Foley Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: William “Bill” Holroyd – Foley Funeral Home