RICHMOND — Debra Lynn “Debbie” Weeres, 66, of Richmond, died Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at her home surrounded by family, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Debbie graduated from the Academy of Holy Angels and the Minnesota School of Business. She balanced her career with raising her family, always making her children her top priority. Her faith was important to her, and she shared her time and talents serving others at Our Lady of Peace parish.

She especially treasured being a grandmother, spending time with her grandchildren, whom she called her “little people.” She enjoyed giving hugs, reading bedtime stories, and creating art projects with them.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Matthew (Rosina) Weeres, Benjamin (Alyssa) Weeres, Andrew (Abby) Weeres and Sara (Charlie) Dupre; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Jean Hein, Nancy Schuneman, Kathy (Wayne) Remer, John (Pam) Carroll, Bill (Teresa Doll) Carroll, David (Theresa) Carroll and Theresa Carroll.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Norma Carroll; and nieces, Julie Ann Carroll and Sherry Jean Schuneman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the church gathering space. A celebration of life will follow the service. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Coborn Cancer Center through the CentraCare Foundation. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/debra-weeres/