COLD SPRING — Ruth G. Stang, 89, of Cold Spring and formerly of St. Cloud, died Thursday, November 19, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Ruth was born April 19, 1937, in Richmond to Theodore and Catherine (Kalthoff) Nett. She graduated from Albany High School and married Clarence Stang on June 18, 1960, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. She worked at Saint Benedict Convent in her younger years and later provided daycare for families for more than 35 years.

Ruth was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Christian Women, Catholic United Financial and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She volunteered at St. Anthony’s School and Parish, helped coordinate parish funerals and fish fries, sang in the parish choir and served as a Eucharistic Adorer. She also volunteered with Catholic Charities and served as an election judge.

Her faith, family and friends were central to her life. Ruth enjoyed hosting family gatherings, following the Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves, bowling, ceramics, reading and playing cards. She also loved softball and was the pitcher for her children, daycare children and grandchildren. She enjoyed meeting new people and recently made new friends at Benedictine Living Assumption in Cold Spring.

She is survived by her children, John (Susan) of St. Cloud, Sharon (Brian) Broadwell of Savage, Jeff of Sauk Rapids and Sandra (Mike) Knudson of West St. Paul; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Rothstein, JoAnn Rothstein and John (Kathy) Nett; brother-in-law, Urban Torborg; sister-in-law, Bev Nett; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, in 2009; parents; and siblings, Mary Nett, Kathleen (Nett) Torborg and Edwin Nett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour before the Mass at the church. Parish prayers and the Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.danielfuneralhome.com/obit/ruth-g-stang/