SAUK RAPIDS — Wade A. Hagberg, 66, died Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Wade was born November 28, 1959, in Duluth to Charles and Joan (Seely) Hagberg. He grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, and lived there until moving to St. Cloud in 2009. He proudly served in the United States Navy and married Maribeth Fennell in Las Vegas on August 31, 2010.

Wade worked as an artist and enjoyed music, singing, painting, fishing, and guitar lessons. He also played in a band. He was described as a homebody who was kindhearted, gentle, and loving.

He is survived by his wife, Maribeth, of Sauk Rapids; children, Medina Hagberg and Jade Hagberg; stepchildren, Seth Wallin, Jessica Moss, Holly (Nate) Petron and Beka (Jacob) Onofry; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Marta and Blenda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim; and sister, Roxanne Schara.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Wade-A-Hagberg?obId=50319485