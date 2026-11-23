CUSHING — Rose Ann Fenske, 92, of Cushing, died Thursday, November 19, 2026, at her home surrounded by family.

Rose Ann was born September 17, 1934, in Humboldt, Canada, to Frank and Pauline (Meyer) Ebert. She moved to Chaska at age six and married Herbert Fenske there on February 27, 1954. They raised their family in Randall.

She was a dedicated mother of five and worked as a cook at the Triangle Café for 30 years. Rose Ann enjoyed gardening, preparing Sunday dinners and sharing her homemade dinner rolls and stories of her childhood. She especially looked forward to outings with her family.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Laureen) Fenske; daughters, Kathy (Joe) Wippler and Laura (Tim) Biermaier; daughter-in-law, Sue Fenske; son-in-law, Donald Stavish; sisters, Ilean Jerrison, Irma (Dave) Regan, Vonnie Stadem, Karen Beckman and Denise Greynn; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert Fenske; son, Norman Fenske; daughter, Judy Stavish; and siblings, Leroy, Gerald, Floyd, Kenny and Clarice.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at Randall Presbyterian Church in Randall. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.