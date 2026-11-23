SAUK RAPIDS — Charles A. “Chuck” Clausen, 82, died Thursday, November 19, 2026, at his home.

Chuck was born February 24, 1944, in Langdon, North Dakota, to Clifford and Mildred (Blassingham) Clausen. He grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from Bemidji State with a bachelor's degree in education. He began teaching in St. Cloud in 1968, working at several elementary schools before retiring in 1999. He also worked in support roles at Sartell High School. Chuck and his wife, Rosemary, owned Time Out on Ninth, a sports-themed restaurant, beginning in 1984.

He spent 50 years as a Minnesota State High School League official in several sports and served as a public-address announcer for St. Cloud State men's hockey for 32 years. He enjoyed golf, camping, reading, history and spending time with his grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at First United Methodist Church in Sartell. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, and one hour before Wednesday's service. The family requests that those attending wear a favorite sports jersey or sweatshirt.

Survivors include his daughters, Jill Loesch of Minneapolis and Debbie (Pedar Bertilson) of St. Augusta; four grandchildren; brothers Lyle and Steven; sisters Mary Ritter, Grace Asheim and Kathy Johnston; and extended family.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Charles A. “Chuck” Clausen – Benson Funeral Home