ST. CLOUD — Norman E. Schultz, 99, died November 12, 2026, at the St. Cloud VA Hospital.

Norman was born September 17, 1927, in Bemidji to Roy and Gladys (Warner) Schultz. He served in the U.S. Navy before earning his Doctor of Optometry degree and practicing throughout Minnesota. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and the Elks, where he served as a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks of Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing, road trips, boating, golfing, snowmobiling, and woodworking. He was known for making toaster tongs for family and friends and continued driving until age 97.

Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis with military honors.

Survivors include his children, Michael (Lori) Schultz and Linda Schultz; siblings Carl (Lois) Schultz and Barbara Smerud; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, daughter Nancy Kottke, three siblings and a great-granddaughter.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obit/norman-e-schultz/