ST. CLOUD — Virginia “Jean” Herkenhoff, 94, of St. Cloud, died Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Jean was born September 27, 1932, in Browerville to Stanley and Frances (Twardowski) Bartylla. She married Fred Herkenhoff on June 6, 1951, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. She worked as a dental receptionist and dental assistant in Crookston.

Jean enjoyed spending time at the family cabin, cooking, baking, and caring for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who treasured time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Jeff) Ous, Mick (Sandy) Herkenhoff, Bob Herkenhoff (Mary Miller), Linda (Kelly) Brown and Tom (Ashley) Herkenhoff; grandchildren, Amy Meyer, Bridget (Travis) Meidinger, Ashley (Trevor) Pederson, Tom (Taylor) Brown, Megan (Mark) Peterson, Jason (Diana) Ous, Joshua Ous, Gage O'Neal, Doug (Abbie) Herkenhoff and Gabi Herkenhoff (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Grace, Noah, Cooper, Alayna, Lila, Piper, Elliot, Keldon, Fritz, Wesley, Lennon and Lyza; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred, in 2014; siblings, Violet Mikel, Adeline Dorosh, Arthur Bartylla and Elvis Bartylla; grandson, Dominic; and grandson-in-law, Mike.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, followed by a luncheon at St. Peter's Church. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Virginia-Jean-B-Herkenhoff?obId=50300716#/obituaryInfo