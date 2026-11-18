ST. CLOUD — Joan Marie (Paulson) Wilcox, 78, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Portwind Assisted Living in Maple Grove.

Joan was born November 21, 1947, in Willmar to Lloyd and Adeline (Sorenson) Paulson. She was raised on the family farm in Sunburg and graduated from Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota and later a master's degree in nursing. Joan worked as a psychiatric nurse and family counselor before teaching at St. Cloud State University and the College of St. Benedict. She enjoyed learning about her Norwegian heritage, traveling, gardening and spending time outdoors and with her family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Scott Wilcox; sons Eric (Irene) and Andy (Sarah) Wilcox; granddaughters Esther and Lily; sisters Diane Shuck, Louie (Mike) Schmitz and Shirley (Dave) Simmons; and brother Dean Paulson. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Karen Severson and brothers Larry and Wayne Paulson.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Read the full obituary: https://www.millercarlin.com/obituaries/joan-wilcox