SARTELL — Lorraine A. Warzecha, 89, of Sartell and formerly of St. Wendel, died Saturday, November 14, 2026, at her home.

Lorraine was born March 18, 1937, in Brockway Township to George and Agnes (Trutwin) Schlichting. She married Donald C. Warzecha on May 12, 1958, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. She was a homemaker for most of her life, taught faith formation for many years and made rosaries for the missions. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and Christian Women in St. Wendel. She enjoyed traveling, including trips to the Holy Land, the Vatican and Medjugorje, as well as polka dancing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and one hour before the service at the church Thursday. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Survivors include her children, Cynthia (Tom) Warzecha, Jean (Chris) Mohs and Neil Warzecha; grandson Alexander (Lauren) Stang; two great-grandchildren; and siblings Delores (Dave) Czech, Marci Nelson, Jeanette (Larry) Brixius, John (Dianne) Schlichting and David (Debbie) Schlichting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents and three siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.danielfuneralhome.com/obit/lorraine-a-warzecha/