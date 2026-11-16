SARTELL — Claude Dingmann, 70, of Sartell, died Friday, November 13, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Claude was born January 26, 1956, in St. Cloud to Claude and Marcella (Zinda) Dingmann. He married Thressa Cossentine on April 28, 1979, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He worked for the railroad before serving as director of building and grounds for the Sartell School District until his retirement. He also served the City of Sartell as a firefighter for 36 years, including 22 years as assistant chief.

Claude enjoyed fishing with his family at the cabin and woodworking, especially making things for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Thressa, of Sartell; son, Lucas (Rebecca) Dingmann of Sartell; daughter, April (Glenn) Morrison of Sartell; grandchildren, Hudson, Hallee, Lincoln and Brooklyn; siblings, Teresa Dingmann of St. Cloud, Susan Spier of Sartell and Mary Jo (Peter) Forrest of Culver; and sister-in-law, Shirley Dingmann of Foley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Dingmann; brother, Ted Dingmann; and grandchildren, Destinee Morrison and Hayden Dingmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service Wednesday, both at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Claude-G-Dingmann?obId=50292582#/obituaryInfo