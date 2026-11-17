SARTELL — Jerome P. “Jerry” Thommes, 86, died Sunday, November 15, 2026, at his home.

Jerry was born January 7, 1940, in St. Cloud to William and Teresa (Kasper) Thommes. He grew up in Lastrup and graduated from Pierz High School. He attended St. John's University and served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Sperry-Unisys as a computer technician for many years, including time spent working in South Korea.

He is survived by his brother, Patrick (Rose), of Sauk Rapids; nieces, Terri Thommes (Todd Mester) of Oak Grove and Lee Ann Thommes (Chris Bates) of New Hope; nephews, Billy Thommes (Theresa Cvar) of Cottage Grove, Steve (Abby) Thommes of Sevierville, Tennessee, Eric (Jenny) Thommes of Rice and Adam (Charina) Thommes of Duluth; and grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William (Elaine); sister, Mary Peka (Raymond); and nephew, Thomas Peka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Jerome-Jerry-P-Thommes?obId=50300843#/obituaryInfo