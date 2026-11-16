John H. Thielen has died. He dedicated 38 years to the Stearns County Highway Department, where he worked in sign maintenance, road repairs, and snow plowing.

John enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, and camping. He also liked working on cars and fixing things. In his free time, he enjoyed road trips to the casino, playing pull tabs and slot machines, and eating ice cream.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Jodi (Andy), Tanya (Scott) and Cindy; grandchildren, Bryant, Alex, Leila, Adam, Callie and Abby; sisters, Margaret and Arlene; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Martha (Pogatchnik) Thielen; daughter, Sheri; and sister, Marie.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/John-H-Thielen?obId=50290746#/obituaryInfo