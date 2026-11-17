RICE — Rita L. Janski, 77, died Sunday, November 15, 2026, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.

Rita was born April 7, 1949, in St. Cloud to Lorenzo and Florence (Pilarski) Janski. She lived in Rice most of her life before moving to Little Falls in 2024. She attended St. Cloud Business College for bookkeeping and worked for Raymond Brothers. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Rice.

Rita enjoyed crocheting, flowers, gardening, photography, playing cards, and listening to KCLD with friends and requesting songs. She was a Minnesota Vikings fan and maintained a pen-pal relationship for more than 50 years.

She is survived by her sisters, Delphine Keeney of Waite Park, Elaine of Rice, and Marion “Goldie” (Ron) Gallus of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ray and Jim; and sister, Darlene Janski.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Epilepsy Foundation. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Rita-L-Janski?obId=50304737#/obituaryInfo