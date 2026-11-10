St. Joseph — Arthur “Art” Grachek, 86, of St. Joseph, died Monday, November 2, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Grachek was born October 4, 1940, in Gilman to Stephen and Alvina (Cielinski) Grachek. He graduated from Foley High School in 1958 and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Cloud State University and a Ph.D. from Wayne State University in 1974. He was a professor of speech communication at St. Cloud State University for 32 years, retiring in 2003. During his career, he served as department chairperson, faculty athletics representative, and president of the faculty association. He also directed international studies programs in England and Poland. After retirement, he volunteered with Clara's House, CentraCare, Catholic Charities and Kiwanis. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, genealogy, music and theater events, and SCSU Huskies hockey and basketball.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Private inurnment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. The service will be livestreamed at www.scsucatholic.org.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Sara Ann (Jim Mihalek) and Rebecca Ann Grachek Theis (John Theis); grandchildren, Benjamin “Ben” Theis (fiancée Madisen Tuhy) and Anna “Ryn” Theis; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and nephew.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

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