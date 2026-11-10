RICHMOND — Elizabeth “Betty” Dingmann, 92, of Richmond, died Thursday, November 5, 2026, at her home surrounded by family.

Elizabeth was born February 5, 1934, in Farming to Herman and Christine (Moser) Holthaus. She married Lawrence Dingmann on August 26, 1953, at St. Catherine's Church in Farming. They lived briefly in St. Joseph before moving to Richmond, where they raised their family and she remained for the rest of her life. Elizabeth was active in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church community, participating in the choir, altar cleaning, funeral lunches, Christian Women’s group and other church ministries. She worked as a cook at the Blue Heron in Cold Spring, Jerry's Supper Club and Brinky's Café in Richmond. She also drove handicapped transportation and school buses for Richmond Bus for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 60 years. Elizabeth enjoyed baking, cooking, embroidery, quilting, crafting, playing cards, word searches, puzzles, bingo and going out to eat with friends. Family was especially important to her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children, Marvin (Audrey), Patti (Tucker) Plantenberg, Gordon (Bonnie), Mark (Kathy), Jean Sauer, Joan (Brian) Linn, Rhonda and Loren (Donna); 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Don (Mary) Holthaus, Dolores Spanier, Denis (Carol) Holthaus and Tom (Clarice) Holthaus; sisters-in-law, Florence Dingmann and Doris Holthaus; and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; daughter, Sharon; brothers, Joe and Jack; brother-in-law, Delbert Spanier; sister-in-law, Dorothy Holthaus; son-in-law, Loran Sauer; and grandson-in-law, Steve Stoermann.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/elizabeth-dingmann/#!/Obituary