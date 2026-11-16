ST. CLOUD — Ronald L. Golden, 71, of St. Cloud, died November 11, 2026, in St. Cloud.

Ronald was born July 1, 1955, in St. Cloud to Roger and Florence (Swanberg) Golden. He graduated from Tech High School in 1975 and worked at WACOSA. He was friendly to everyone and often rode his electric wheelchair around to visit neighbors. He enjoyed horses, birds, the outdoors, going to the casino, and finding a restaurant that served cheeseburgers.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, at Benson Funeral Home.

Survivors include his siblings, Roger Jr. Golden, Jim Golden, and Janet Golden-Landquist; niece Martha Schlangen; nephews Jack Landquist, Michael Landquist, and Sam Golden; and sister-in-law Michelle Golden. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Rick.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Benson Funeral Home