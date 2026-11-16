EDEN VALLEY — Kelly A. Kohlhoff, 51, died Friday, November 6, 2026, at CentraCare in Paynesville.

Kelly was born February 3, 1975, in Litchfield to Terry and Rene (Nistler) Kohlhoff. She worked in the woodworking department at Dura Supreme, Woodcraft in St. Cloud, as a nurse's aide at Hilltop and at Carlson in the Twin Cities.

Kelly was known for her kindness and compassion and her willingness to help others. She loved animals, listening to music, and cheering for Minnesota sports teams.

She is survived by her mother, Rene, of Eden Valley; significant other, Pat McKenzie, of St. Martin; sister, Krista Kohlhoff, of Eden Valley; and nephew, Nathan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Terry; grandparents, Leonard and Burgetta Nistler and Gene and Dorothy Kohlhoff; and cousin, Darren Berglund.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 6, at the Eden Valley Event Center. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Kelly-A-Kohlhoff?obId=50260705#/obituaryInfo