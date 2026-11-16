SAUK RAPIDS — Patrick K. Sigler, 79, died Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Edenbrook in St. Cloud.

Patrick was born January 23, 1947, in St. Cloud to Edward and Hortense (Genz) Sigler. He served in the United States Marine Corps and married Nadine Birbeck in Albert Lea. He worked as a Kirby distributor on the East Coast before retiring in 1986, then worked as a truck driver until retiring in 2012. He was a member of the St. Cloud VFW and American Legion.

Patrick enjoyed hunting, football, baseball, camping, golfing, visiting with others and spending time with his grandchildren. He was known for his strong will, outgoing personality, sense of humor, and hard work.

He is survived by his children, Curt of St. Cloud, Candace of North Carolina, Shawn of St. Cloud, Sheila of Minneapolis, Kelly (Matt) of St. Cloud, David (Becca) of Moorhead, Serena of St. Cloud and Daniel (Sylvia) of Excelsior; siblings, Bill (Mary) of St. Cloud, Joyce of Willmar, Mike (Cathy) of Sauk Rapids, Judy (Wayne) Anderson of Rice, Dick (Kris) of Rice, Janice Bear of Bakersfield, California, and Joanie Witkowski of Sartell; sisters-in-law, Laura of Sartell and Linda of Waite Park; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nadine; daughter, Carla Jo; son, Chad; and brothers, Ed (Evie), Chuck, Denny, Jim and Kenny.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Patrick-K-Sigler?obId=50124388#/obituaryInfo