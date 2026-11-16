AVON — Gerald “Jerry” Bednarek, 88, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, November 8, 2026, following a sudden illness.

Jerry was born April 18, 1938, in Ivanhoe to Louie and Eleanor Bednarek. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He grew up farming before working as a foundry worker at United Steel in St. Paul.

Jerry enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, playing cards and dice, and attending meat raffles. He especially cherished spending time with family and friends, visiting, sharing stories and making memories.

He is survived by his children, Brent Bednarek and Jenny Canfield (Duane Woitalla); eight grandchildren, Brooke, Brandan, Nick, Paige, Grace, Tony, Josh and Justin (Claudia); great-grandson, Wesley; siblings, Dorothy (Joe) McMahon and Gail (Jim) McKee; sister-in-law, Kit Bednarek; brother-in-law, Chuck Silver; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis and Jimmy Bednarek; sister, Marian Silver; nephew, Terry Silver; and niece, Bridget McKee.

A Catholic Mass followed by military honors will be held at noon Monday, November 16, at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Anna. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the church. Private burial will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Gerald-Jerry-S-Bednarek?obId=50127061#/obituaryInfo