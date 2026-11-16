PRINCETON — Kathleen Issendorf, 77, of Princeton, died Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Sterling Pointe in Princeton.

Kathleen was born December 1, 1948, in Wadena to Edward and Rowena (Jobe) Snyder. She married Keenan Issendorf on August 17, 1968, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Wadena. She worked at Totino’s and Munsingwear in Minneapolis, US Distilled Products in Princeton and most recently as a caregiver at the Caley House in Princeton.

Kathleen enjoyed gardening and quilting, and made many quilts over the years. She also enjoyed puzzles, visiting with friends at Sterling Pointe and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and at the family lake place near Alexandria.

She is survived by her daughters, Kris Vernier and Gretta (Scott) Hoskins, both of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Jakob (Karli), Joslyn, Jake (Sam) and Thomas (Jade); and siblings, Sylvia Martin, Marilyn Koranda, Irene Nelson and Paul Snyder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy Snyder; and sister, Lillian Bertelsen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home