SAUK RAPIDS — John M. Walek, 79, died Sunday, November 8, 2026, at St. Benedict’s Community Care Center in St. Cloud.

John was born January 26, 1947, in Eveleth to Ed and Ann (Miskovich) Walek. He married Judy Clark on July 28, 1973, at St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park. He worked as a math teacher for Foley Public Schools for 34 years.

John enjoyed hunting, hockey, fishing, tinkering and fixing things. He also enjoyed spending time in the Boundary Waters, attending the State Fair, celebrating St. Urho’s Day, spending time outdoors and being with family. He had a special fondness for animals, especially cats and the neighbor dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of Sauk Rapids; children, Shila (Luke) Walek Hooper of Blaine and Josh (Elizabeth) Walek of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Carson, Bailey and KC; and sister, Patsy (Bob) Butala of Rosemount.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2027, at Wapicada Golf Club. Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society and St. Cloud State University Hockey. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/John-M-Walek?obId=50126169#/obituaryInfo