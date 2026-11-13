HILLMAN — Jerome "Jerry" Marshik, 86, of Hillman, died November 10, 2026.

Jerry was born February 6, 1940. He is remembered by his family as someone who lived life his own way.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, November 20, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A celebration of Jerry's life will follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hillman American Legion, which will provide military honors.

Survivors include his children, Paula (Mark) Welle, Nancy (Brian) Knettel, Eric (Jackie) Marshik and Jason (Julie) Marshik; significant other Cheryl Andrea and her children; sisters Phyllis, Jeanie and Mary; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Virgil, Francis, Eugene, Henry and Marita.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Emblom Brenny Funeral Service