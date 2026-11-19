COLD SPRING — Steve C. Hoppenrath, 69, died Monday, November 16, 2026, in St. Cloud.

Steve was born February 17, 1957, in Robbinsdale. He served in the U.S. Army and met his future wife, Wanda Marie Dees, while stationed in Oklahoma. They married May 22, 1977, and raised their two daughters on a farm before eventually moving to the lakes area. Steve spent more than 35 years as a long-haul truck driver, working for D&T Trucking and Bay & Bay Trucking. After retiring, he and Wanda traveled across the country in their RV before settling in Cold Spring. He enjoyed bowling, cribbage, traveling, and spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 21, at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the service will be at 10 a.m. Root beer floats and fellowship will follow.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda; daughters, Brandi (Eric) Spray and Amie (John) Kirby; four grandchildren; stepmother, Letty Hoppenrath; and siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Steve C. Hoppenrath – Daniel Funeral Home