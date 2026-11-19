COLD SPRING — Richard “Dick” Moeller, 84, died Tuesday, November 17, 2026, surrounded by his family at St. Cloud Hospital.

Dick was born in Richmond to Leander and Ann (Weber) Moeller. He married Lorraine Krantz on August 20, 1966, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Spring Hill. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963.

Dick worked for 40 years at Cold Spring Granite Company and also helped his uncle farm south of Cold Spring. He was a fan of the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Gophers and St. John's University Johnnies. He enjoyed fishing, listening to KASM, Dodge trucks and driving in the country. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Dick also celebrated 42 years of sobriety.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; sons, Scott (Dana) and John; grandchildren, Alex, Katelyn, Will and Natalie; and sister, Mary (James) Horstmann.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Friday in the church narthex. Inurnment will be in St. Boniface Parish Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/richard-moeller-4/