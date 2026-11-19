SAUK RAPIDS — Bounkham Philavanh, 74, died Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Bounkham was born March 2, 1952, in Pakse, Laos, to Syoui and Chanthone Keophilavanh. He married Somkhit Manivong in St. Cloud. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his family. As the oldest brother, he was the caretaker of the family.

He is survived by his wife, Somkhit, of St. Cloud; children, Teka (Eung) of Shakopee and Phoutphong of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Nhou, Soune and Sack, all of St. Cloud, and Pone of Laos.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Intha.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Bounkham-Philavanh?obId=50318483