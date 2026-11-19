Adeline L. Clement, 84, died Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Adeline was born in St. Cloud to Agnes and Sylvester Fladung and graduated from Cathedral High School. She was married to Richard Clement for 60 years, and they raised seven children in St. Cloud. She spent many years working at the St. Cloud Children's Home and later at Catholic Charities. Adeline enjoyed hosting family gatherings and holidays, camping, music and dancing. She also volunteered with Country Manor and Meals on Wheels and was a founding member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service, with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial of the urn will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Survivors include her children Jim, Tim, Marla, Patty, Barbara and Suzie; daughter-in-law Kelly; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Adeline L. Clement – Daniel Funeral Home